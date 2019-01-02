BOSTON (CBS) — It’s that time of year when many of us vow to eat healthier. Despite our best efforts, a lot of us will fall off the wagon before we know it. Now a new study sheds new light on how yo-yo dieting impacts our health in the short-term.

Researchers at Purdue University looked at people following one of two healthy meal plans. After just five to six weeks of dieting, the participants had significant improvements in measures of heart health like blood pressure and cholesterol.

However, when they went back to their usual unhealthy eating, these improvements vanished. When they jumped back on the diet, the improvements returned.

The scientists say this suggests that if you try to diet but then fail, don’t despair. If you try again, your body will again positively respond.

On a related note, U.S. News and World Report just announced their diet rankings for 2019 based on ease of use, weight loss, and the potential for preventing diabetes and heart disease. The big diet winner this year? The Mediterranean diet, which focuses on fruits, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, and fish.