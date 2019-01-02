  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHARLTON (CBS) — A vote is set for Wednesday on whether to allow a massive marijuana facility in Charlton.

Valley Green Grow is looking for approval for its project to build a 1 million square foot medical and recreational marijuana cultivation operation.

The $100 million project would make it the biggest cannabis cultivation and processing plant in the country. Opponents say the pot farm would be too close to schools and neighborhoods and could cause a traffic problem.

Charlton Orchards (WBZ-TV)

The planning board will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlton Middle School.

