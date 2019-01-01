BOSTON (CBS) — Three years ago, the Boston Bruins hosted a Winter Classic and got run off the ice by their most fierce rival. This time around, the Bruins didn’t let such a fate find them again.

The Bruins beat the Blackhawks, 4-2, on Tuesday at Notre Dame Stadium, in front of 76,000-plus hockey fans.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 2-1 all-time in the NHL’s midseason marquee event. They won in 2010 at Fenway Park but lost in 2016 at Gillette Stadium.

Just past the midway point of the third period, Sean Kuraly broke a 2-2 tie when he buried a loose puck on a backhand past Cam Ward. The initial shot came from Matt Grzelcyk at the blue line and deflected off Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

Snipin’ Sean Kuraly gives the Bruins a 3-2 lead in the Winter Classic pic.twitter.com/i8WudKuBWY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

FISH BOWL FEELS pic.twitter.com/d88tOBLNlJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

The scoring opened with a Blackhawks goal 8:30 into the first period. Defensemen John Moore and Torey Krug were focused on the two Blackhawks skaters behind the goal line, incidentally leaving Brendan Perlini completely alone in front of the net. David Kampf fed Perlini, who beat Tuukka Rask with ease.

Brendan Perlini opens the scoring in the Winter Classic pic.twitter.com/YEYIfj0tKA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

But the Bruins answered not long after, with David Pastrnak likewise being left unaccompanied in front of the net while on a power play. Pastrnak patiently waited out Cam Ward before firing a quick wrister past the netminder to even the score at 1-1.

Pasta ties it and does the bird celly pic.twitter.com/irvlW4U3rW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

The second period saw one goal for each team as well. Dominik Kahun redirected a point shot through Rask’s legs at 11:24 of the middle period.

Dominik Kahun’s deflection sneaks through Rask’s five-hole and the Blackhawks reclaim the lead pic.twitter.com/XYUuhwYnhy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

But Patrice Bergeron responded with a power play goal with a little over a minute left in the second. That goal came after the Bruins’ alternate captain chased down Kampf, who was on a shorthanded breakaway but had his stick lifted by Bergeron.

Chasedown Jesus > Touchdown Jesus pic.twitter.com/Pr5HrADCoH — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

Patrice Bergeron ties it on the power play pic.twitter.com/oNu8NW8Klu — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019

Jonathan Toews hit the post with a shot with 1:35 remaining in the third. Rask finished with 36 saves on the day.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal with 32.8 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The Bruins return to action Thursday night at home against the Calgary Flames.