The Patriots’ offensive coordinator will interview for the head coaching job of the Green Bay Packers on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Schedule updates: #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is expected to interview for the #Packers HC opening on Friday, source said. … #Bears DC Vic Fangio is expected to do his interviews (#Broncos, #Dolphins) on Monday, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

This certainly will not be the first rodeo for McDaniels, who’s partaken in numerous head coaching interviews over the years. He was ultimately chosen for the job in Denver in 2009 and then chosen again for the Indianapolis job last year, only to back out of the deal at the last minute.

McDaniels won’t be the only Patriots coach in demand this offseason, as teams have already put in requests to interview de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Whatever the outcome of any interviews may be, McDaniels will be back to work for the Patriots, who will learn their divisional round opponent over the weekend.