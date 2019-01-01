WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — Police say the 5-year-old son of a woman who was stabbed in Connecticut has been found in Worcester.

The boy was found wandering on Providence Street in Worcester on Tuesday. He was not injured, but he was taken to a hospital to be checked.

His mother was stabbed early Tuesday in Hartford. Police say she’s hospitalized in Hartford in stable, but critical condition.

Hartford Police say the woman was assaulted by her boyfriend, who drove away from the scene with her 5-year-old son.

Police say the boy was found in Worcester near the suspect’s car. The boyfriend hasn’t yet been located.

The names of those involved were not immediately released publicly.

The investigation is ongoing. Worcester Police are assisting police in Hartford.

