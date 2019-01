BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s first baby of the new year is a girl!

Adeline Bridie Brennan was born at Boston Medical Center at exactly midnight, making her the city’s first birth of 2019.

Adeline weighed in at 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

She and her mother Alana are resting comfortably, according to the hospital.

All of Boston’s hospitals work together in the early hours of every New Year’s Day to determine which has the first birth of the new year.