BOSTON (CBS) — Playing an outdoor game may not be an entirely rare occurrence in the NHL, but when they get the opportunity to do so, players try to make the most of it.

For the Bruins on Tuesday, as they arrived at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Winter Classic, part of that meant wearing some throwback duds for their grand entrance.

Viewers of the show “Peaky Blinders” might have recognized the style, as the Bruins donned suits that looked like they would have fit in during the early 20th century Birmingham.

“We wanted to have fun with it,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said of the outfits, per NHL.com. “This is a cool experience. We wanted to do something a little different.”