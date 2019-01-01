Filed Under:Boston Bruins, NHL, Peaky Blinders, Sports News, Winter Classic

BOSTON (CBS) — Playing an outdoor game may not be an entirely rare occurrence in the NHL, but when they get the opportunity to do so, players try to make the most of it.

For the Bruins on Tuesday, as they arrived at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Winter Classic, part of that meant wearing some throwback duds for their grand entrance.

Viewers of the show “Peaky Blinders” might have recognized the style, as the Bruins donned suits that looked like they would have fit in during the early 20th century Birmingham.

GettyImages 1088700496 Bruins Rock Peaky Blinders Style Suits For Winter Classic Entrance At Notre Dame

Torey Krug greets fans before the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GettyImages 1088700492 Bruins Rock Peaky Blinders Style Suits For Winter Classic Entrance At Notre Dame

Zdeno Chara greets fans before the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“We wanted to have fun with it,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said of the outfits, per NHL.com. “This is a cool experience. We wanted to do something a little different.”

