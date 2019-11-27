CBSN BostonWatch Now

Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football!

There are more than 100 games set to played on Turkey Day (and the days before) in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!

 

Team Team Winner Score
Worcester Tech Abby Kelly Foster Nov. 27 — 3:30p
Atlantis Randolph Nov. 27 — 4p
Coyle-Cassidy Nantucket Nov. 27 — 5p
Ayer-Shirley/Bromfield Littleton Nov. 27 — 6p
St. Bernard’s North Middlesex Nov. 27 — 6p
Bishop Fenwich Malden Catholic Nov. 27 — 6p
Old Colony Tri County Nov. 27 — 6p
Austin Prep St. Mary’s Nov. 27 — 6p
Nashoba Valley Tech Montachusett Nov. 27 — 6p
Lowell Catholic Greater Lowell Tech Nov. 27 — 6p
Apponequet Old Rochester Nov. 27 — 6p
Auburn Holy Name Nov. 27 — 7p
St. John Paul II Monomoy Nov. 27  — 7p
Burncoat Doherty Nov. 27
Worcester North SCUPCA Nov. 27
Excel/Burke East Boston 9:30a
Hamilton-Wenham Ipswich 10a
Cohasset Hull 10a
Medway Millis/Norfolk County 10a
Holyoke South Hadley 10a
Barnstable Falmouth 10a
Marlborough Hudson 10a
Lincoln-Sudbury Newton South 10a
Acton-Boxborough Westford Academy 10a
Franklin King Philip 10a
Essex Tech Northeast Metro 10a
Wareham Bourne 10a
Revere Winthrop 10a
Oliver Ames Sharon 10a
Wilmington Tewksbury 10a
Chelmsford Billerica 10a
Seekonk Dighton-Rehoboth 10a
Middleboro Carver/Sacred Heart 10a
Athol Mahar Regional 10a
Brookline Newton North 10a
Masconomet Everett 10a
Archbishop Williams Cardinal Spellman 10a
Bishop Feehan Bishop Stang 10a
Lunenburg Oakmont 10a
Norwood Dedham 10a
Brighton/Green Academy/Lyon Pilot Chelsea 10a
Oxford Bay Path 10a
Groton-Dunstable Tyngsborough 10a
Malden Medford 10a
Somerset Berkley Joseph Case 10a
Weymouth Walpole 10a
Dover-Sherborn Medfield 10a
Upper Cape Tech Cape Cod Regional Tech 10a
Palmer/Monson Ludlow 10a
Grafton Millbury 10a
Bristol-Plymouth Blue Hills 10a
Amesbury Newburyport 10a
Bellingham Norton 10a
Swampscott Marblehead 10a
Wayland Weston 10a
Lowell Haverhill 10a
Nipmuc Blackstone Valley 10a
Fitchburg Leominster 10a
Dartmouth Fairhaven 10a
Peabody Saugus 10a
Ashland Hopkinton 10a
Pentucket Regional Triton 10a
Xaverian St. John’s Prep 10a
Tech Boston Cathedral/Cristo Rey 10a
Attleboro North Attleboro 10a
Sutton/Douglas Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale 10a
Greater Lawrence Tech Whittier 10a
Westborough Algonquin 10a
Framingham Natick 10a
Methuen Dracut 10a
Lynn English Lynn Classical 10a
Minuteman Mystic Valley 10a
Arlington Waltham 10a
Silver Lake Pembroke 10a
Lawrence Central Catholic 10a
Beverly Salem 10a
Duxbury Marshfield 10a
Whitman-Hanson Abington 10a
Boston Latin Academy O’Bryant 10a
Brockton Bridgewater-Raynham 10a
Hingham Scituate 10a
Rockland East Bridgewater 10a
Westwood Holliston 10a
Boston Latin School Boston English/New Mission 10a
Mansfield Foxborough 10a
Andover North Andover 10a
Norwell Hanover 10a
Nashoba Regional Clinton 10a
Easthampton/ Hampshire Northampton/ Hopkins Academy 10a
North Quincy Quincy 10a
Quaboag Regional Ware 10a
Holbrook/Avon South Shore Voc-Tech 10a
Somerville Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10a
Murdock Narragansett 10a
Westfield Minnechaug 10a
West Bridgewater Southeastern Regional 10a
Diman Regional Greater New Bedford 10a
Needham Wellesley 10a
Stoughton Canton 10a
Bedford Concord-Carlisle 10a
Nauset Dennis-Yarmouth 10a
Wachusett Shrewsbury 10:15a
Northbridge Uxbridge 10:15a
Stoneham Reading Memorial 10:15a
Bartlett Southbridge 10:15a
Chicopee Chicopee Comp 10:15a
Tantasqua Shepherd Hill 10:15a
Leicester David Prouty 10:15a
Arlington Catholic Shawsheen Valley Tech 10:15a
Wakefield Memorial Melrose 10:15a
New Bedford Durfee 10:15a
Watertown Belmont 10:15a
Lexington Burlington 10:15a
Boston College High Catholic Memorial 10:30a
Machester Essex/Rockport Georgetown 10:30a
Greenfield Turners Falls 10:30a
Woburn Winchester 10:30a
Lynnfield North Reading 10:30a
St. John’s (Shrewsbury) St. Peter-Marian 10:30a
Braintree Milton 10a
Mashpee Sandwich 11a
Assabet Valley Regional West Boylston/Tahanto 12p
Danvers Gloucester 7p
Plymouth North Plymouth South