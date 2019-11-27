Thanksgiving Day traditions wouldn’t be complete without high school football!
There are more than 100 games set to played on Turkey Day (and the days before) in Eastern and Central Massachusetts, so check here for all the scores and highlights!
|Team
|Team
|Winner
|Score
|Worcester Tech
|Abby Kelly Foster
|Nov. 27 — 3:30p
|Atlantis
|Randolph
|Nov. 27 — 4p
|Coyle-Cassidy
|Nantucket
|Nov. 27 — 5p
|Ayer-Shirley/Bromfield
|Littleton
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|St. Bernard’s
|North Middlesex
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Bishop Fenwich
|Malden Catholic
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Old Colony
|Tri County
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Austin Prep
|St. Mary’s
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Nashoba Valley Tech
|Montachusett
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Lowell Catholic
|Greater Lowell Tech
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Apponequet
|Old Rochester
|Nov. 27 — 6p
|Auburn
|Holy Name
|Nov. 27 — 7p
|St. John Paul II
|Monomoy
|Nov. 27 — 7p
|Burncoat
|Doherty
|Nov. 27
|Worcester North
|SCUPCA
|Nov. 27
|Excel/Burke
|East Boston
|9:30a
|Hamilton-Wenham
|Ipswich
|10a
|Cohasset
|Hull
|10a
|Medway
|Millis/Norfolk County
|10a
|Holyoke
|South Hadley
|10a
|Barnstable
|Falmouth
|10a
|Marlborough
|Hudson
|10a
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|Newton South
|10a
|Acton-Boxborough
|Westford Academy
|10a
|Franklin
|King Philip
|10a
|Essex Tech
|Northeast Metro
|10a
|Wareham
|Bourne
|10a
|Revere
|Winthrop
|10a
|Oliver Ames
|Sharon
|10a
|Wilmington
|Tewksbury
|10a
|Chelmsford
|Billerica
|10a
|Seekonk
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|10a
|Middleboro
|Carver/Sacred Heart
|10a
|Athol
|Mahar Regional
|10a
|Brookline
|Newton North
|10a
|Masconomet
|Everett
|10a
|Archbishop Williams
|Cardinal Spellman
|10a
|Bishop Feehan
|Bishop Stang
|10a
|Lunenburg
|Oakmont
|10a
|Norwood
|Dedham
|10a
|Brighton/Green Academy/Lyon Pilot
|Chelsea
|10a
|Oxford
|Bay Path
|10a
|Groton-Dunstable
|Tyngsborough
|10a
|Malden
|Medford
|10a
|Somerset Berkley
|Joseph Case
|10a
|Weymouth
|Walpole
|10a
|Dover-Sherborn
|Medfield
|10a
|Upper Cape Tech
|Cape Cod Regional Tech
|10a
|Palmer/Monson
|Ludlow
|10a
|Grafton
|Millbury
|10a
|Bristol-Plymouth
|Blue Hills
|10a
|Amesbury
|Newburyport
|10a
|Bellingham
|Norton
|10a
|Swampscott
|Marblehead
|10a
|Wayland
|Weston
|10a
|Lowell
|Haverhill
|10a
|Nipmuc
|Blackstone Valley
|10a
|Fitchburg
|Leominster
|10a
|Dartmouth
|Fairhaven
|10a
|Peabody
|Saugus
|10a
|Ashland
|Hopkinton
|10a
|Pentucket Regional
|Triton
|10a
|Xaverian
|St. John’s Prep
|10a
|Tech Boston
|Cathedral/Cristo Rey
|10a
|Attleboro
|North Attleboro
|10a
|Sutton/Douglas
|Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
|10a
|Greater Lawrence Tech
|Whittier
|10a
|Westborough
|Algonquin
|10a
|Framingham
|Natick
|10a
|Methuen
|Dracut
|10a
|Lynn English
|Lynn Classical
|10a
|Minuteman
|Mystic Valley
|10a
|Arlington
|Waltham
|10a
|Silver Lake
|Pembroke
|10a
|Lawrence
|Central Catholic
|10a
|Beverly
|Salem
|10a
|Duxbury
|Marshfield
|10a
|Whitman-Hanson
|Abington
|10a
|Boston Latin Academy
|O’Bryant
|10a
|Brockton
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|10a
|Hingham
|Scituate
|10a
|Rockland
|East Bridgewater
|10a
|Westwood
|Holliston
|10a
|Boston Latin School
|Boston English/New Mission
|10a
|Mansfield
|Foxborough
|10a
|Andover
|North Andover
|10a
|Norwell
|Hanover
|10a
|Nashoba Regional
|Clinton
|10a
|Easthampton/ Hampshire
|Northampton/ Hopkins Academy
|10a
|North Quincy
|Quincy
|10a
|Quaboag Regional
|Ware
|10a
|Holbrook/Avon
|South Shore Voc-Tech
|10a
|Somerville
|Cambridge Rindge & Latin
|10a
|Murdock
|Narragansett
|10a
|Westfield
|Minnechaug
|10a
|West Bridgewater
|Southeastern Regional
|10a
|Diman Regional
|Greater New Bedford
|10a
|Needham
|Wellesley
|10a
|Stoughton
|Canton
|10a
|Bedford
|Concord-Carlisle
|10a
|Nauset
|Dennis-Yarmouth
|10a
|Wachusett
|Shrewsbury
|10:15a
|Northbridge
|Uxbridge
|10:15a
|Stoneham
|Reading Memorial
|10:15a
|Bartlett
|Southbridge
|10:15a
|Chicopee
|Chicopee Comp
|10:15a
|Tantasqua
|Shepherd Hill
|10:15a
|Leicester
|David Prouty
|10:15a
|Arlington Catholic
|Shawsheen Valley Tech
|10:15a
|Wakefield Memorial
|Melrose
|10:15a
|New Bedford
|Durfee
|10:15a
|Watertown
|Belmont
|10:15a
|Lexington
|Burlington
|10:15a
|Boston College High
|Catholic Memorial
|10:30a
|Machester Essex/Rockport
|Georgetown
|10:30a
|Greenfield
|Turners Falls
|10:30a
|Woburn
|Winchester
|10:30a
|Lynnfield
|North Reading
|10:30a
|St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
|St. Peter-Marian
|10:30a
|Braintree
|Milton
|10a
|Mashpee
|Sandwich
|11a
|Assabet Valley Regional
|West Boylston/Tahanto
|12p
|Danvers
|Gloucester
|7p
|Plymouth North
|Plymouth South