WORCESTER (CBS) – Two Central Massachusetts brewers are teaming up for the first time to honor fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy.

Wachusett and Wormtown are launching a beer called Worcester’s Bravest. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Ava Roy Fund which was set up to support Roy’s nine-year-old daughter.

Worcester’s Bravest is a Belgian Wit, described as a light-bodied, unfiltered, wheat beer with “sweet and zesty citrus notes.”

The beer will be released on draft in the tap rooms at Wachusett Brewing Company in Westminster and Wormtown Brewery in Worcester. A limited amount of cans will also be available.

Roy was killed December 9 fighting an early morning fire in Worcester. The 36-year-old had been on with the Worcester Fire Department for just over two years. Before that, he worked in construction and as a bartender.

Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 established the fund to benefit 9-year-old Ava.

Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to:

The Worcester Fire Department Credit Union

34 Glennie St.

Worcester, MA 01605