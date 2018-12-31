BOSTON (CBS) — Over the past several weeks, it’s been somewhat unclear who exactly is the No. 1 goaltender for the Boston Bruins. But the playing time has suggested that Jaroslav Halak may have overtaken Tuukka Rask as the team’s starting netminder.

But, when the Bruins take the ice Tuesday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Winter Classic against the Blackhawks, it will be Rask standing between the pipes for Boston.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy waited until Monday to formally make the announcement.

#WinterClassic☘️ updates per Bruce Cassidy: Tuukka Rask will start in goal. Brad Marchand “looks good to go.” Charlie McAvoy is out. “Hopefully he’s ready for Thursday.” pic.twitter.com/RDPAXmxeYi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 31, 2018

Halak had started four of the last six games for the Bruins, and Rask — who started and won for the Bruins on Saturday in Buffalo — had started consecutive games just three times since the start of November.

The two goalies have posted similar numbers over their last eight starts. Rask has posted a .911 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average while going 4-4, and Halak has posted a .909 save percentage and 2.78 GAA while going 4-4 over his last eight starts.

Halak is still the NHL leader in save percentage on the season with a .928 mark. Rask’s .912 save percentage ranks 23rd.