BOSTON (CBS) — From coaching Tom Brady to coaching Aaron Rodgers. For Josh McDaniels, that’s a dream scenario that may come true.

According to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the Green Bay Packers hope to interview the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy. McBride reported that the Packers are also interested in interviewing the Patriots’ defensive play caller Brian Flores, who bears all the responsibility of a defensive coordinator, though he does not yet have the title.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Monday that the Packers have indeed made those requests, while adding that the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Flores.

Browns and Packers have requested permission to interview Patriots' DC Brian Flores for head coach, per league source. Packers also requested permission to interview Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels for HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

McDaniels, of course, is the name that’s sure to draw the most attention. That’s in part because of the work he’s done with Brady and the New England offense, and in part due to last year’s offseason fiasco, when the Colts were ready to hold an introductory press conference for McDaniels as the team’s new head coach, only for McDaniels to back out at the last possible minute.

The 42-year-old McDaniels went 11-17 in Denver in his only head coaching experience, from 2009-10. He’s served as the Patriots’ offensive from 2006-08, and then again from 2012 to the current day.

Though the Browns have not yet requested an interview with McDaniels, that’s something that still may come. McDaniels is an Ohio native, and presumably the offensive-minded coach could be seen as a potential match with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Both McDaniels and Flores will have an opportunity to interview in the coming week, as the Patriots earned a first-round playoff bye for their 11-5 record.

The Packers fired their head coach, Mike McCarthy on Dec. 2, while the Browns fired Hue Jackson at the end of October.