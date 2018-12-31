BOSTON (CBS) – Actor Kevin Spacey said in a court filing that he wants to skip his Nantucket arraignment on sexual assault charges because his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.”

Prosecutors announced last week that Spacey will be criminally charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in the Club Car restaurant in 2016. The accusations were first brought forward by former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, who said Spacey assaulted her son.

According to the criminal complaint filed by State Police last week, the victim used Snapchat to record video of part of the alleged incident to show to his girlfriend as proof. Unruh claimed Spacey bought her son several drinks and eventually stuck his hand in her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals without consent in the crowded, dimly lit club.

Spacey, who filed the motion to waive his appearance under his legal name Kevin S. Fowler, said he intends to plead not guilty.

Prosecutors filed an argument as well, saying Spacey’s appearance at his arraignment is required by law.

“Allowing the defendant’s presence be waived would be a direct violation of Rule 7, and his motion should be denied,” the prosecution said in its filing.

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned on January 7. A judge has not yet ruled on his motion to skip the appearance.