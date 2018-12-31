BOSTON (CBS) – It’s New Year’s Eve and Boston is just about ready for the annual First Night celebration.

There is rain in the forecast for Monday night, but organizers say the show will go on.

About 300,000 people are expected to come into the city. If you’re one of them, dress for the weather and pack accordingly for all of the security in place. Public transportation is highly encouraged. The MBTA is offering free service, starting at 8 p.m.

Check: First Night Boston Schedule and Activities

Twelve hours of free activities begin at noon in Copley Square and Back Bay. There’s a parade at 6 p.m., family fireworks at 7 p.m. and a fireworks finale at midnight.

The top priority, as Boston Police Commissioner Williams Gross sees it, is safety.

“For those that will be attending, we ask you also to be our eyes and ears. If you see something, you say something,” he said. “Seeing that it is a family event, we ask everyone please, no public drinking, no smoking marijuana in public it’s a family event. As well as no weapons.”

If you plan on driving into the city for First Night, several roads will be shut down, including:

Boylston Street between Dartmouth and Charles streets from 4 to 8 p.m.

Charles Street between Boylston and Beacon streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m.

And Dartmouth Street between St. James Avenue and Boylston Street will close at 8 a.m. and reopen Tuesday evening.