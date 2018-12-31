BOSTON (CBS) – Despite the wet weather Monday, thousands were still ready to ring in the new year in Boston.

“I am excited about staying up late until midnight and seeing all the fireworks,” said Maddy Mullen of Melrose.

Thousands of families and couples hoped to beat the rain as they spent the last remaining hours of 2018 out on the town, taking in all of the First Night festivities.

“We’re here to see the parade and the fireworks,” said Andrew Waters of Australia.

From the upbeat Chinese dragon dancers to Pat the Patriot, spectators lined Boylston Street to get a glimpse of the People’s Procession led by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Andrew Waters and his two boys escaped the Australian sun to ring in 2019 in New England.

“We were hoping to see snow, but we haven’t yet,” Waters said. “This is just an exciting, once in a lifetime trip!”

The closest they’ll get to snow will be from the Zamboni over at the Boston Common Frog Pond where skaters took to the ice.

But there was no shortage of rain Monday night.

“Yeah, I’m not too happy about that,” said Patrick Stratford of Melrose. “Because it’s going to be cold!”

Couples could be seen huddling under umbrellas as they watched the fireworks light up the night sky over the Boston Common.

One father told WBZ he won’t let a little rain put a damper on the rest of their night.

“Have fun, enjoy the festivities,” said John Nee of Milton. “They’re running around with their glow sticks.”