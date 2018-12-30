By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — In what has officially become an annual occurrence, the Patriots on Sunday secured themselves a first-round playoff bye.

They did do in impressive fashion, waxing the moribund Jets 38-3 at Gillette Stadium. In doing so, the Patriots finished the season with an 11-5 record.

Here’s a look at some of the records set, tied or added to by the Patriots this season.

(All information courtesy of the Patriots’ media relations department.)

The Patriots clinched a bye for the ninth straight season.

New England already owned that record but extended the stretch to nine. The next-best streak? Just four consecutive seasons with postseason byes, a mark shared by Dallas, San Francisco and Denver.

The Patriots earned a postseason bye for the 13th time since 2001.

In terms of this era, nobody’s even close to New England. Denver and Pittsburgh have each earned five first-round postseason byes since 2001, while three teams (Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia) have earned four first-round byes apiece.

Going back to 1990, when the playoff format was adapted, the Patriots have earned 14 first-round byes. No other team has more than nine (Pittsburgh).

The Patriots equaled their own record for most wins in a decade.

With their 113 regular-season and 13 postseason wins this decade, the Patriots matched their own record, set from 2000 through 2009.

The Patriots obviously have ample opportunity to set a new record for most wins in a decade, beginning in the divisional round this coming January.

The Patriots have won 11 or more games for nine straight seasons.

No team has ever own 11 or more games for more than seven consecutive seasons (Indianapolis, 2003-09).

The Patriots also now have 20 seasons with 11 or more wins in franchise history, which is the most since the 1970 merger. Dallas and Pittsburgh are tied for the second-most with 17 apiece.

The Patriots went undefeated at home for the seventh time in franchise history.

By going 8-0 at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots recorded their seventh perfect season at home — all of which have come since 2003. That sets a new record, as Minnesota has six such seasons in franchise history.

The Patriots scored 400 points for the 12th consecutive year.

No other team has ever scored 400 points for more than eight seasons (San Diego, 2004-11; New Orleans, active).

Bill Belichick has the most seasons with 11 or more wins in NFL history.

Belichick now has 16 seasons with at least 11 wins, more than Don Shula (13) and Tom Landry (10).

Tom Brady has the most seasons with 11 or more wins among QBs in NFL history.

Brady has won 11 or more games 15 times in his career. Peyton Manning ranks second all time with 11 such seasons.