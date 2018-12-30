Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates is back home after a stint in the hospital.
His mother says he was treated for pneumonia — a complication of his ALS. Pete’s return from the hospital came the same day as the seventh annual Plunge 4 Pete was held at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
People dressed in holiday apparel took the icy dip to help raise awareness for ALS.
Frates was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in 2012 when he was 27.
He and his family launched the Ice Bucket Challenge phenomenon, which went viral and helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to research a cure and help other ALS families.