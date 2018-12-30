  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pete Frates

BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates is back home after a stint in the hospital.

His mother says he was treated for pneumonia — a complication of his ALS. Pete’s return from the hospital came the same day as the seventh annual Plunge 4 Pete was held at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

People dressed in holiday apparel took the icy dip to help raise awareness for ALS.

Frates was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in 2012 when he was 27.

He and his family launched the Ice Bucket Challenge phenomenon, which went viral and helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to research a cure and help other ALS families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s