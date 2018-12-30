BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates is back home after a stint in the hospital.

His mother says he was treated for pneumonia — a complication of his ALS. Pete’s return from the hospital came the same day as the seventh annual Plunge 4 Pete was held at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

Update via tweet from @momfrates on @PeteFrates3 this AM after he was hospitalized Saturday: Pete came home last night and is in bed snuggling with Lucy and Julie watching Shrek 3. Happy 2019! Great news!! @wbz pic.twitter.com/cWIVkTxoEH — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 30, 2018

People dressed in holiday apparel took the icy dip to help raise awareness for ALS.

Frates was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in 2012 when he was 27.

He and his family launched the Ice Bucket Challenge phenomenon, which went viral and helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to research a cure and help other ALS families.