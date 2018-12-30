BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans now know exactly how long they’ll have to wait for the Patriots’ postseason to begin.

The NFL announced that the Patriots will host their game in the divisional round of the postseason on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.

The game will air in Boston on WBZ-TV.

As for which team the Patriots will be play, that is yet to be determined. New England will host the highest remaining seed after the wild card round in a field that included the third-seeded Houston Texans, fourth-seeded Baltimore Ravens, or fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Patriots win that game in the divisional round, they will either travel to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game, or host that conference title game if the Chiefs lose in the divisional round against the lowest-remaining AFC team. The Chiefs will be playing their divisional round game a day before the Patriots, on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 4:35 p.m.

If the Patriots do advance to the AFC Championship Game, it will be played on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 6:40 p.m.

The Patriots have won in the divisional round for seven consecutive seasons, with all of those games being played in Foxboro. During the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, the Patriots have gone 12-2 in the divisional round.