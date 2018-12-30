FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots lost a key member of the defense to injury in Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Safety and defensive captain Devin McCourty stayed down on the turf after a 12-yard run by Trenton Cannon. McCourty appeared to have collided with Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown as the two defenders made the tackle.

McCourty stayed down for several moments before making his way to the medical tent on the sideline. Shortly thereafter, McCourty headed to the locker room, with the Patriots leading 28-3 in the third quarter.

The Patriots announced that McCourty suffered a head injury, and his return was listed as questionable. In the middle of the fourth quarter, McCourty’s status was downgraded to “out.”

McCourty, 31, started all 16 games for the Patriots this season, recording 80 total tackles and one interception entering Sunday. McCourty recovered a fumble for the Patriots during Sunday’s game.