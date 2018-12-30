  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV, Massachusetts Politics

BOSTON (CBS) – As is usually the case, it was a busy year on Beacon Hill.

With 2018 coming to a close, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by State House News Service reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy to recap the last 365 days.

Keller At Large: Part 2

In 2019 eyes will start turning to the 2020 presidential race.

What would a national political race be without Massachusetts connections? The panel discusses whether Elizabeth Warren will throw her name in the hat for the White House, and who else may get involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s