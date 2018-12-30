BOSTON (CBS) – As is usually the case, it was a busy year on Beacon Hill.

With 2018 coming to a close, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by State House News Service reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy to recap the last 365 days.

Keller At Large: Part 2

In 2019 eyes will start turning to the 2020 presidential race.

What would a national political race be without Massachusetts connections? The panel discusses whether Elizabeth Warren will throw her name in the hat for the White House, and who else may get involved.