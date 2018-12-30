BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of dogs from Pug Rescue of New England visited the Pet Parade this week.

Puma is a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix who is good for snuggling. This dog is recommended in a home with children over 12 years old.

Tyke, a 10-year-old Chihuahua, came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico recently. He’s up for adoption as well.

Pup Rescue of New England will be taking part in the upcoming Valentine’s Pug Social on February 2 at North Shore Dog in Danvers.

For more information visit the Pug Rescue of New England website.