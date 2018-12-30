FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady’s offense will be a bit shorthanded for the regular-season finale against the Jets.

Wide receiver/kick returner/running back Cordarrelle Patterson was on the Patriots’ inactive list for the game, meaning he won’t be in uniform. That will bring to an end what has been a unique season for the 27-year-old.

In his first year in New England, Patterson caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 42 times for 228 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he returned 23 kicks for 663 yards and one touchdown.

Patterson had been limited at practice during the week after leaving last weekend’s game with a knee injury.

Patterson had played in all 16 regular-season games in his first five years in the NFL.

Also of note for the Patriots is the inclusion of Adrian Clayborn on the inactive list. This marks the second straight week that the free-agent acquisition is a healthy scratch for Bill Belichick’s team.

The complete lists of inactives for both the Patriots and Jets are below.

PATRIOTS

OL James Ferentz

DE Adrian Clayborn

TE Jacob Hollister

DB Duke Dawson

S Obi Melifonwu

DL Keionta Davis

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

JETS

QB Davis Webb

WR Jermaine Kearse

CB Trumaine Johnson

DB Brandon Bryant

T Eric Smith

DL Destiny Vaeao

DL Fdorunso Fatukasi