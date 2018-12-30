BARNSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a dog saved a New Hampshire couple when a fire swept through a home that had no working smoke detectors in the town of Barnstead.

The occupants were sound asleep but were alerted to the impending disaster by their deaf dog.

“If the occupants had not been alerted by the dog, and with no working smoke detectors, it is unlikely that the occupants would have survive,” the fire department said.

The entire house was ablaze by the time firefighters arrived early Saturday.

Several other pets died in the blaze and the home was destroyed. The cause is under investigation.

