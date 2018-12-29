  • WBZ TV

REVERE (CBS) — A driver is in the hospital Saturday morning after their car that went airborne into a building in Revere. According to police, the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near North Shore Road and Revere Street.

Car Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Revere Building

A car went airborne and crashed into a Revere building (Photo Courtesy: Paul Koolloian)

The car was traveling southbound on North Shore, hit a curb, hit two cement poles, became airborne, and crashed into a building. It then crashed into three parked cars and one of those cars hit another building, police said.

A car went airborne and crashed into a Revere building (Photo Courtesy: Paul Koolloian)

A car went airborne and crashed into a Revere building (Photo Courtesy: Paul Koolloian)

One car also caught fire. All four cars involved were towed from the scene.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time. The events leading up to the crash are under investigation.

