BOSTON (CBS) – Julian Edelman’s wallet just got a bit lighter.

The Patriots receiver was fined for three plays during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Edelman was fined $10,026 for one play, and $26,739 for two others. For those keeping track at home, Edelman racked up $63,504 in fines in the game.

All three fines were for what the league deemed unnecessary roughness.

Edelman led the Patriots with six catches for 70 yards in the team’s 24-12 victory.