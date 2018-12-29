  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston woman has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened in May.

Jocelyn Vasquez, 32, of Dorchester, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Monday on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a gun.

mattapanshooting Woman Arrested For Fatal Boston Shooting In May

Police respond to a shooting on Evelyn Street in Mattapan midday on Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

“With the assistance of Stoughton Police, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 147 Seaver Street in Stoughton,” Boston Police said.

On May 15, 33-year-old Garfield Thomas of Mattapan was shot on Evelyn Street in Mattapan during the middle of the day. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

