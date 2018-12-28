Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Local TV, NHL, Tuukka Rask, Winter Classic

BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t know if Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Boston Bruins when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the Winter Classic next week.

But he’s got a pretty sweet mask ready to go if he gets the call.

Rask showed off his special gear during Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, which features Notre Dame’s signature leprechaun decked out in a Bruins sweater and winter hat. On the back is the Fighting Irish’s “Play Like A Champion Today” sign that they tap on the way out to the field prior to games:

Rask will get the start for Boston on Saturday night when they pay a visit to the Sabres in Buffalo, Cassidy announced Friday. But whether it’s him or Jaroslav Halak in net against the Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium next Tuesday remains a mystery.

Halak has started four of the last five games for Boston and is 12-6-2 with a 2.28 Goals Against Average for the season. Rask has started just 17 of Boston’s 38 games, going 8-8-2 with a 2.72 GAA.

