BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added two new players to their injury report Friday ahead of their Week 17 clash with the New York Jets in Foxboro.

Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (illness) were both limited at Friday’s practice and are among the four Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. They joined linebacker Brandon King (knee) and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on the injury report.

Patterson is the biggest name of the bunch, and figures to have a bigger role in the offense with Josh Gordon no longer in the mix. He’s shown his playmaking abilities out of the backfield this season, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries. He rushed for 66 yards on four carries before leaving last Sunday’s win over the Bills in the second half with a knee injury.

He was limited at all three practice sessions this week, but should be good-to-go come Sunday.

Tight end Jacob Hollister (who has seen most of his action on special teams) is the lone Patriots player to be ruled out for Sunday’s tilt. After being limited during Wednesday’s walk-through, he missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury.

The Jets have already ruled four players out for Sunday’s game: corner Morris Claiborne (shoulder/ankle), wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle), wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder).

New York linebacker Jordan Jenkins (ankle) is the only player listed as questionable for the Jets.

