COHASSET (CBS) – A man died while being taken into custody by police in Cohasset, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were called to a home on Church Street around 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a “disturbance.” A woman was apparently hurt and they took her to the hospital.

“In the process of taking the male party into custody, the male party passed away. The cause and manner of his death is under investigation and will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. This is not a police shooting incident,” D.A. spokesperson Peggie Krippendorf said in a statement.

No names have been released. An SUV was towed away from the home overnight.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.