COHASSET (CBS) – A man who was tased by police during a stabbing died while being taken into custody in Cohasset, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Officers were called to a home on Church Street around 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a “disturbance.” They say they found a man who lived there, 25-year old Erich Stelzer, stabbing and slashing a 24-year-old woman.

“In an effort to rescue the victim and disarm Stelzer, Cohasset Police Officers used tasers to subdue Stelzer,” D.A. spokesperson Peggie Krippendorf said in a statement.

The woman escaped and was taken to the hospital.

A man died while being taken into police custody at this home on Church Street Friday. (WBZ-TV)

“Stelzer was immediately provided medical attention by EMTs. During transport to a local area hospital, Stelzer became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead,” Krippendorf said.

The woman’s name has not been released. An SUV was towed away from the home overnight.

This SUV was towed from the home on Church Street Friday. (WBZ-TV)

What happened is still a mystery.

“It’s unfortunate you never want to see anybody get hurt and you certainly don’t want to see someone die over something,” said neighbor Fred Siegel. “It’s unfortunate that it happened and who knows why it happened.”

Another neighbor said the woman was handing out cookies “all over the neighborhood” on Christmas Eve.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

