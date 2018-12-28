BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving produced some amazing highlights during Boston’s losing effort to the Rockets on Thursday, but nothing compares to what he did before the game.

The Celtics point guard was approached by a homeless man in Houston as he made his way to the team bus prior to Thursday night’s game. Rather than ignore the man, Irving made his day. He reached into his pocket and handed him $240 in cold hard cash.

It prompted an awesome reaction from the homeless man, who jumped around in joy with his hands raised in the air. The crowd gathered around the Celtics bus joined in as well.

The exchange — and the man’s priceless reaction — were caught on camera by Thomas Merono, who sent the video to TMZ:

Unfortunately for Irving, all that good karma didn’t follow him and the Celtics to the Toyota Center, as the Rockets came out victorious 127-113.