By Gary Brode
Filed Under:Gary Brode, Wakefield, Wakefield church

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Cleanup is underway two months after the First Baptist Church of Wakefield was destroyed by a fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Demolition crews are sifting through the rubble to find important artifacts from the church’s history. Those artifacts include the church bell, a safe, and a time capsule.

bell Wakefield Church Bell Found In Debris Months After Fire

Bell from First Baptist Church found after fire (WBZ-TV)

The bell was found Wednesday, just hours into the cleanup process, but two pieces were missing. One of those pieces was found Thursday.

Paul Franklin, with Federal Environmental Group, found both the bell and the first missing piece.

steeple Wakefield Church Bell Found In Debris Months After Fire

Steeple at the First Baptist Church of Wakefield collapses during fire (WBZ-TV)

“It’s just by chance or by miracle that we found the bell or we found the piece to the bell. But there’s still one piece missing and that’s my mission is to find that piece,” he said.

The project manager remains optimistic saying the job could take up to four weeks.

