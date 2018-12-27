SAUGUS (CBS) – Police are investigating a disturbance between a man and woman in Saugus that led to shots being fired.

Initial calls for the disturbance came around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex on Hamilton Street.

While police were responding to the scene, they received a second report that shots were fired.

The man involved in the incident fled in a Ford Taurus. That vehicle was found on nearby Riverbank Road. A car could be seen surrounded by police tape.

Saugus Police are speaking with the woman who was involved and are actively searching for the man who fled.

“We want residents to rest assured that there is no danger or threat to the residents at 30 Hamilton Street or the community at large,” Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said.