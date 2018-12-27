Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, Rindge NH

RINDGE, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Three teenagers suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash that split a Tesla in two in Rindge.

State police say the 2017 Tesla Model X went off the road Wednesday night, struck a tree, split in two and then burst into flames.

A car went up in flames following a crash in Rindge, N.H. (Image Credit: Michelle Barnhart)

The 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with serious injuries. A 19-year-old passenger who suffered life-threatening injuries is hospitalized in Massachusetts.

Impact from a Rindge, N.H. crash split a Tesla Model X in two. (Image Credit: Michelle Barnhart)

The accident remains under investigation but police believe speed was a factor.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

