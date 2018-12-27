BOSTON (CBS) – There’s an old saying that no good deed goes unpunished, and boy, did 2018 prove the truth of that.

In the age of the internet there is nothing that escapes blistering criticism, including, of all things Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas message, which this year featured this red-hot take:

“Human beings have a huge propensity for good and yet a capacity for evil. Even the power of faith which frequently inspires great generosity and self-sacrifice can fall victim to tribalism.”

Nothing objectionable there, right?

But behind the queen in the video is a gold-plated piano.

Twitter erupted:

Unless the Queen's poverty speech was about how all of the assets of the Royal Family–including that gold piano–are being sold off to pay for food and housing for poor people, I don't want to hear it. pic.twitter.com/RyGX0DHsRg — Dvora Meyers (@DvoraMeyers) December 26, 2018

“Gold piano, film of eye-wateringly expensive weddings! Ridiculous!” tweeted another person.

The queen is a “condescending fraud!” wrote a third.

The whole thing was headline news in the British tabloids, with battle lines forming over whether or not the resolutely non-political queen was taking sides in their bitter Brexit dispute.

Really? Are you kidding me?

The 92-year-old queen delivers the most inoffensive Christmas message imaginable in a setting that comes as a shock to absolutely no one, and you’re all over her for it?

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t need me to defend her, she can take the heat I’m sure. But if there’s one thing we learned in 2018 that this episode reinforces, it’s that there are too many people in the world today who desperately need to switch to decaf.

Share your take with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter – cordially please – @kelleratlarge.