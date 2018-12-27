BOSTON (CBS) – The young man accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him on Nantucket apparently captured some of the alleged incident on video.

Spacey is charged with attacking the 18-year-old son of former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh at the Club Car restaurant on the night of July 7, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint filed by State Police last week, the young man used Snapchat to record a video of part of the alleged incident to show to his girlfriend as proof. Unruh claimed Spacey bought her son several drinks and eventually stuck his hand in her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals without consent in the crowded, dimly lit club.

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned January 7 in Nantucket District Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery. He has not commented on the case.

Earlier this year, CBS News reported that British police were investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by Spacey. Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, has accused Spacey of groping him when he was 18 years old. Actor Anthony Rapp has also alleged that Spacey acted inappropriately with him when he was 14 years old.