BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police are searching for a brightly colored vehicle believed to have caused damage at a Bridgewater home during a Christmas Day hit-and-run crash.

The crash on Spruce Street heavily damaged a resident’s wooden fence.

Impact caused damage to the car, leaving behind evidence for police. It appears the vehicle had a custom orange paint job based on fragments left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgewater Police at (508) 697-6118.