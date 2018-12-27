CANTON (CBS) – A 75-year-old Ashburnham man was arrested on Wednesday after picking up a package that included 103 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $400,000.

Irvin Ulshen was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. He was arraigned on Thursday and ordered held on $2,000 cash bail.

During an investigation in November and December, police discovered that a package would be arriving Wednesday at R and L Carriers on Industrial Drive in Canton. The package was shipped by Ulshen’s son from Sacramento, Calif.

When officers went to the business they found the package, which was four feet wide, four feet long and four feet tall, on a pallet. It was wrapped in cellophane and underneath that was a gray tarp, so police could not tell what was inside.

Surveillance was set up at the facility. Around 1 p.m. investigators saw Irvin Ulshen arrive in a white box truck to pick up the package. When police spoke to him, Ulshen told police he was picking up what he believed to be some sort of woodworking tool from his son.

Police received a search warrant for the package, and discovered the large amount of marijuana.

Irvin Ulshen is a part-time employee at Eastern Carrier and was driving one of the company’s trucks when he was arrested.

He is next due in court on January 22 for a probable cause hearing.