BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College is making it up to all the Superfans who went to Dallas hoping to watch their Eagles play in the First Reponders Bowl, only to be treated to a light show instead.

BC’s clash with Boise State on Wednesday was cancelled following an 80-minute delay because of severe weather. The Eagles had jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard touchdown run by AJ Dillon on their first possession of the game, but play was suspended at the 5:08 mark of the first quarter when lightning was spotted in the area. With storms expected in Dallas throughout the afternoon, officials cancelled the game, which goes into the record books as “no contest” for the two teams.

For BC fans who purchased their tickets through the school, Boston College is offering a full refund by Jan. 2, athletic director Martin Jarmond announced Wednesday evening. And for their troubles, those fans can also pick any home game between now and next December and get the same number of bowl game tickets they purchased for free.

To our fans who purchased tickets through BC, you will get a full refund by Jan. 2nd. Also, pick any home athletic event between now and next December and get free tickets for the number of bowl tickets purchased compliments of @BCEagles . Thank you for your support! #WeAreBC — Martin Jarmond (@MartinJarmond) December 26, 2018

According to the BC athletics website, full details on obtaining the free tickets are available by emailing athtick@bc.edu.

The First Reponder Bowl is also offering full ticket refunds or ticket’s to next year’s bowl game at no cost — plus two additional tickets.