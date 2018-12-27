ABINGTON (CBS) – An Abington family was touched by a special Christmas surprise this year. Santa didn’t deliver it by sleigh; instead, he came by National Grid truck.

Sean O’Brien lives with autism. The 30-year-old loves trucks, sirens, and any kind of flashing lights. To his delight, there was a gas leak right outside their home. Sean was captivated by the responding crews and their equipment.

“Probably about eight guys with trucks. A big backhoe came. It was very busy out there,” recalls Sean’s dad, Doug O’Brien.

Those workers outside noticed their enthusiastic spectator. Later, there was a knock at the door.

“[He said] ‘We all wanted to make Sean an honorary foreman for National Grid,’ and he presented me with a hat and all the gear,” Doug explained.

The O’Briens learned one of the workers loved and lost a sister-in-law with special needs. Sean touched the man’s heart. Now the family wants to say thank you, for that priceless gift of inclusion.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say to him. I was shocked. That was awesome of them. For him to come back, and give all these presents? He’s a very special guy,” Doug said.