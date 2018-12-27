  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:Autism, Juli McDonald, National Grid

ABINGTON (CBS) – An Abington family was touched by a special Christmas surprise this year. Santa didn’t deliver it by sleigh; instead, he came by National Grid truck.

Sean O’Brien lives with autism. The 30-year-old loves trucks, sirens, and any kind of flashing lights. To his delight, there was a gas leak right outside their home. Sean was captivated by the responding crews and their equipment.

sean2 Abington Family Thanks National Grid Crew For Making Son Honorary Foreman

Sean O’Brien (WBZ-TV)

“Probably about eight guys with trucks. A big backhoe came. It was very busy out there,” recalls Sean’s dad, Doug O’Brien.

Those workers outside noticed their enthusiastic spectator. Later, there was a knock at the door.

foreman Abington Family Thanks National Grid Crew For Making Son Honorary Foreman

Sean O’Brien (WBZ-TV)

“[He said] ‘We all wanted to make Sean an honorary foreman for National Grid,’ and he presented me with a hat and all the gear,” Doug explained.

The O’Briens learned one of the workers loved and lost a sister-in-law with special needs. Sean touched the man’s heart. Now the family wants to say thank you, for that priceless gift of inclusion.

abington Abington Family Thanks National Grid Crew For Making Son Honorary Foreman

Sean and Doug O’Brien (WBZ-TV)

“I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say to him. I was shocked. That was awesome of them. For him to come back, and give all these presents? He’s a very special guy,” Doug said.

