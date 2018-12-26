(MARE) – Keighan is a sweet and funny 9-year-old boy of Caucasian descent who enjoys telling jokes. Those who know Keighan describe him as a polite and engaging child. He enjoys quiet activities such as reading books, coloring and going to church. Keighan is also an adventurous child who likes to try new things and enjoys outdoor activities such as bike riding and going to the park. Keighan recently went camping for the very first time where he enjoyed fishing, swimming and making s’mores.

Legally free for adoption, Keighan has shared he would like an active family with a mother, father and older siblings. Keighan’s current foster parents would like to remain a support in Keighan’s life once his future placement is identified, therefore his social worker is hoping to place him with an in-state family. Interested families should also be open to maintaining contact with Keighan’s brother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.