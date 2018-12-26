LAWRENCE (CBS) — The 22-year-old driver who struck and killed one woman and left another injured blamed the crash on a foggy windshield, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Franchersis German De Los Santos arraigned on multiple charges Monday. She allegedly told police her windshield was foggy and she was trying to wipe it with her hand at the time of the Dec. 12 crash.

The two women, a 61-year-old mother and her pregnant 35-year-old daughter, had been hit by an S.U.V. as they walked on Essex Street near the Hampshire Street intersection around 6 p.m., police said.

Both were transported to the hospital and the 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

According to the D.A., De Los Santos was charged with motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation, driving without a license, reckless endangerment of a child, and failure to have a child under eight in a car seat.

A Lawrence District Court judge set bail at $25,000.

If De Los Santos posts bail, she must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, not leave her house, and not drive.