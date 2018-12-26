BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots received some good news on the injury front as they returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

While New England’s first practice session of Week 17 was a walkthrough, with just sweats and shells, receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was back on the field. That’s a good sign that he’ll be good-to-go for Sunday’s tilt against the New York Jets after being forced to leave Week 16’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the second half with a knee injury.

Patterson’s playmaking has become important to the New England offense, with the receiver serving as a potent option out of the backfield with some crafty end-around runs. He had three such plays and racked up 66 yards on four total carries before leaving Sunday against the Bills.

Overall for the season, Patterson has rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries, good for an average of 5.4 yards per attempt. He’s also caught 21 of the 28 passes that Tom Brady has sent his way for 247 yards and three touchdowns. His playmaking will be important in Week 17 and throughout New England’s postseason run with receiver Josh Gordon now out of the mix due to his indefinite suspension.

We’ll get a better idea of Patterson’s participation, and find out if any players didn’t take part in the session, when the Patriots release their first practice report of the week Wednesday afternoon.

