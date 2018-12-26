MILTON (CBS) – Milton Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into cars. The break-ins happened on Brackett Street.

“It’s happened four or five times,” said Milton resident Mike O’Toole. He is fed up because someone keeps trying to get into his family’s cars.

“He rode a bike last week down our driveway checked all the cars we have four or five cars in the driveway and he checks to see if they’re open,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole says the guy’s swiped a few things out of their cars in the past, but now everything is locked up. He’s installed security cameras all around his house.

Milton Police released video from one of O’Toole’s cameras so people around the East Milton neighborhood get a good look at the suspect.

O’Toole is convinced it’s the same person every time wearing the same light colored sweatshirt.

“My wife and my kids were a little unsettled, but it is what it is,” O’Toole said.

The family is sharing their surveillance video with their neighbors on social media and with the cops.

“Sooner or later he’ll get caught,” O’Toole said.

If you live in the area you’ll want to make sure to lock your car doors and your home and if you recognize the person in the video give police a call.