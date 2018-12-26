BOSTON (CBS) — An off-duty Boston police officer is facing criminal charges after his gun went off, injuring his wife on Christmas Eve.

Korey Franklin, 32, of Hyde Park, will be arraigned on charges of reckless assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and misleading an investigation Wednesday.

According to police, officers were initially responded for a report of a person shot in Hyde Park around 1 p.m. Monday. A woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Initial indications from the scene suggested the injury was sustained due to a self-inflicted accidental discharge,” said a police statement.

Further investigation determined Franklin, “was responsible for the discharge of his personal weapon and the resulting injuries. As a result of the findings of this investigation, Franklin has been placed under arrest and will appear in West Roxbury District Court.”

Boston Police Commission William Gross commented in the statement, “We take this incident, and all incidents that involve police officers, very seriously. This arrest clearly shows that the Boston Police Department has the ability to police ourselves and that we hold our officers to the same standards as the citizens we serve and protect.”