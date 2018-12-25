WHITMAN (CBS) – A Christmas Eve fire displaced three families from a Whitman triple-decker Monday night.

A resident on the third floor of the Linden Street building called 911 just after 8 p.m. to report a fire on the second floor. Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the second floor but the entire building is uninhabitable at this time.

After dousing the flames, firefighters re-entered all three apartments and were able to remove the already wrapped Christmas presents.

Related: Firefighters Save Christmas Tree, Gifts From Lakeville House Fire

“Firefighters worked quickly to limited the damage, and I am very proud that we were able to save a bit of Christmas for these families who have been put out of their homes tonight,” Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a statement.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. The displaced residents are all staying with family.