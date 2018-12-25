  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Whitman

WHITMAN (CBS) – A Christmas Eve fire displaced three families from a Whitman triple-decker Monday night.

whitman fire house Christmas Eve Blaze Hits Whitman Triple Decker; Firefighters Save Presents

A fire at a triple-decker in Whitman. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

A resident on the third floor of the Linden Street building called 911 just after 8 p.m. to report a fire on the second floor. Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the second floor but the entire building is uninhabitable at this time.

After dousing the flames, firefighters re-entered all three apartments and were able to remove the already wrapped Christmas presents.

whitman fire presents Christmas Eve Blaze Hits Whitman Triple Decker; Firefighters Save Presents

Firefighters save presents from a blaze in Whitman (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

Related: Firefighters Save Christmas Tree, Gifts From Lakeville House Fire

“Firefighters worked quickly to limited the damage, and I am very proud that we were able to save a bit of Christmas for these families who have been put out of their homes tonight,” Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a statement.

WHITMAN FIRE CREDIT MARC VASCONELLOS ENTERPRISE NEWS 7 Christmas Eve Blaze Hits Whitman Triple Decker; Firefighters Save Presents

A firefighter carries presents from a Whitman triple-decker. (Photo credit: Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. The displaced residents are all staying with family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s