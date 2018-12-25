  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston, Gas Leak, Local TV, Louisa Moller, Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Christmas Day marks five days since a leak led to the gas being shut off at the Roxbury Academy Homes apartment complex.

On Tuesday, neighbors and strangers came out to support the dozens of families with food, blankets, and even toys for the kids.

The donations poured in almost as fast as the food was served up. It was a huge display of generosity to combat a tough time at this Jackson Square apartment building where residents are without heat or hot water.

roxburyfooddonations Donations Pour In For Roxbury Apartment Complex Without Heat For Christmas

Neighbors stepped up to provide hot food for families with no gas at a Roxbury apartment complex (WBZ-TV)

“The situation that we’re going through is not a good thing any time of the year, especially now, but we are very, very grateful that people are coming forward with donations and food and stuff like that,” said Jackie Blount.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Reverand Miniard Culpepper said, “Some of the members brought some blankets this morning then we took up an offering for the folks here so they can buy some heaters.”

With gas restoration expected to start the day after Christmas, the people who live here are keeping their spirits bright.

“We’re going to get by. We’re going to get through this. There’s nothing too big God can’t handle,” said Blount.

Comments

