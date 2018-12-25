BOSTON (CBS) — Christmas is looking better for a Cape Cod family dealing with a tragedy. Joel Ricketts was put on life support after a truck hit him while visiting Jamaica on December 18 but his condition is improving.

Friends and family of the 19-year-old have been raising money to have him MedFlighted home ever since. A GoFundMe page is nearing its $40,000 goal.

On Tuesday, the page was updated to say enough funds have been raised for a MedFlight retainer.

While the flight has been scheduled for Wednesday, donations on GoFundMe could take days to reach the family. “A private donor has put up the money to front the retainer in the meantime,” said the page.

The retainer, about $27,000, doesn’t include extra fees that could rack up with refueling, bad weather, or if Ricketts need extra care, though.

“Any additional funds in excess of air transportation will be applied to Joel’s extra medical care. His family will have to travel from Cape Cod to Boston and will have extra medical costs as well as other expenses,” the page said.

Ricketts is now and stable condition and can breathe on his own his own with some assistance.