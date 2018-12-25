Filed Under:Avon, House Fire, Local TV

AVON (CBS) — One person is in critical condition after they were transported from a serious house fire in Avon on Christmas night.

Crews responded to the Freeman Street home around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. An hour later, smoke could still be seen pouring out of the windows and door.

avonfire2 1 Person Transported From House Fire In Avon

Smoke was pouring out of a home on Freeman Street in Avon Tuesday night (WBZ-TV)

“We have no idea how the fire started or what they were doing at the time, we had to go in and get them out of the house,” said firefighter Robert Spurr of the victim. “We [arrived] with only a couple people but they did a great job trying to get in, rescue anybody that was in there. It was a matter of getting water supply. Luckily, we had help really quick tonight.”

Brockton, Randolph, Stoughton, Holbrook, Abington, Sheron, and Canton fire departments assisted in the response.

Spurr also said a locked door gave firefighters difficulty, and when firefighters got the door down, they were met with heavy fire.

A man standing outside the damaged home said his father-in-law lived there. “I beat two fire departments here and I don’t know what to say, nothing is being done,” he said, adding that anybody inside could have been asleep after celebrating Christmas.

