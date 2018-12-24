  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abington, Local TV, Maine

RICHMOND, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has died in a car crash involving a UPS truck in Maine.

Police say 52-year-old Suzanne Forti, of Abington, Massachusetts, was driving on Route 197 in Richmond Friday evening when she collided with the truck at an intersection.

Forti died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the UPS truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s