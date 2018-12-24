BOSTON (CBS) — Many kids around New England will wake up Tuesday morning and find a fresh new Tom Brady jersey waiting for them under their Christmas tree.

That gift will likely bring a smile to their face, no matter what age they may be. And as we found out Sunday, even grownups get excited over anything TB12, as Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban displayed inside the New England locker room.

Subban was a special visitor into the Patriots locker room following Sunday’s 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, still in town after his Predators lost to the Bruins, 5-2, in Boston on Saturday night.

Being the holiday season, Subban had a few gifts to give out. But it’s his reaction to a gift from Tom Brady that is getting all the attention on Monday.

After shaking Brady’s hand, Subban gave the quarterback one of his jerseys. Brady reciprocated and gave Subban his game jersey from Sunday’s victory.

“Tom is getting me his jersey, dude,” a giddy Subban said into the camera. “TB12 — the G.O.A.T., man!”

For good measure, Brady signed the jersey for Subban.

The Nashville defenseman also had a signed stick for Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, whom he met at the ESPY’s a few years ago.